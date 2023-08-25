Remembering John McCain: Meghan McCain speaks on father's passing

Meghan McCain, who delivered the eulogy at Sen. McCain's funeral, shared a touching statement on social media honoring her father's death.

PHOENIX — It has been five years since Sen. John McCain passed away following a year-long battle with glioblastoma. This Friday, his daughter, Meghan McCain, shared a touching statement about her father's life and death.

The statement read in part:

"5 years ago today I couldn’t possibly imagine how I was going to keep on living - the pain was so primal and raw and quite frankly I didn’t think the world could still have light without my Dad in it. Our lives were so intertwined, not only as father and daughter but with his legendary career in politics that he always gave me the privilege of being a part of and accompanying him."

The message urged those grappling with grief to reach out to friends, family, and therapists, and to approach the process with patience.

"As for me, I hear him, I feel him, I pray to him and I forever miss him. Thank you all for being on this long, intense journey with me and my family. I am grateful for the good, the bad, the pain, and the happiness and everything in between. Every single second of life is a gift and tomorrow is not guaranteed. Hold close to those you love and as for me, today, I choose happiness because it’s what he wanted. I love you Dad, I know I will see you again someday. Also thank you for telling me to have children, you were right about everything."

Glioblastoma is an aggressive form of brain cancer. Roughly 14,000 Americans are diagnosed with the condition every year, and organizations like the National Brain Tumor Society and Ivy Brain Tumor Center are working to improve treatments and find a cure.

