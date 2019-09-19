A look at five important and interesting stories around the web on Thursday, September 19. This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

They thought they were competing for modeling jobs, until the stage disappeared from the mall

Families spent hundreds of bucks... the company left town.

Board denies disgraced Mountain Pointe coach’s resignation, instead beginning the termination process

The saga continues.

'Weed Thins,' 'Sour Dab Kids,' guns, seized in illegal THC vape cartridge operation

Yo, that is some dank fake vape.

Sandy Hook Promise releases chilling 'Back-to-School' PSA

Will this graphic message bring change?

The Best Hike in Every National Park

Go take a hike why dontcha?

Bonus cool street art of the day

The 19th Edition of Pioneering Street Art Festival NuArt Challenges Participants to Consider the Old and the New