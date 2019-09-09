A look at five important and interesting stories around the web on Monday, Sept. 9.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

#BattlegroundAZ: No Arizona primary for President Donald Trump in 2020

The battle for 2020.

Cardinals come all the way back, tie Lions in overtime 27-27

The Cards have already tied more games than they did all of last year.

Arizona State University police investigating multiple groping incidents on Tempe campus

Same guy suspected in all the grabbing.

Colombia Is Turning Into A Major Medical Marijuana Producer

Ending the war on drugs by legalizing the drugs.

Flagstaff schools back in session Monday after ransomware threat forces them to close for 2 days

Everybody change your password.