A look at five important and interesting stories around the web on Thursday, September 12.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Escaped Arizona murder suspects captured by US Marshals after weeks on the run

Found near Tonto Basin.

9-year-old student's hot lunch is taken away over a $9.75 unpaid balance, grandmother says

Feed the kids.

When a small-town clinic in England started prescribing human connection to its lonely patients, rates of chats over coffee increased—and hospital visits fell.

People need people.

Which Weighs More, a Pound of Stone or a Pound of Styrofoam?

Ask your brain.

Robot priests can bless you, advise you, and even perform your funeral

Where does it keep its soul?

Bonus Pics

Comedy Wildlife Photo Finalists for 2019