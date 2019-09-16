A look at five important and interesting stories around the web on Monday. September 16.

This list is curated by 12 News Assignment Editor Eric Watson.

Arizona court could issue landmark ruling Monday on LGBT rights

Right to refuse vs. right to not be discriminated against.

Arizona health director: New info on vaping illnesses coming this week

Vaping alert.

Water found on a potentially life-friendly alien planet

Vapor alert.

The Riddle, and Controversy, of All That Missing Plastic

So much plastic.

Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75

First Money… then Ocasek… who's next?