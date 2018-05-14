It's a delicious experiment we can all get behind.

The Creamistry in Phoenix is putting a breakfast twist on ice cream sandwiches.

The ice cream shop, which uses liquid nitrogen to hand-craft its ice cream, is adding cereal to the delicious treat.

The Creamistry has a few Valley location, including Arcadia where Team 12's Bryan West got to taste test the delectable dessert. It seems like he definitely approves!

