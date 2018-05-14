It's a delicious experiment we can all get behind.

The Creamistry in Phoenix is putting a breakfast twist on ice cream sandwiches.

The ice cream shop, which uses liquid nitrogen to hand-craft its ice cream, is adding cereal to the delicious treat.

Did you know that the “smoke” that you see when we make our ice cream is actually water condensed from the surrounding air as a result of the extreme drop in temperature. They are literally clouds, just like the ones in the sky! Who’s ready to get on cloud 9 with us!? #creamistry pic.twitter.com/8YouLY9ptb — Creamistry (@CreamistryInc) April 8, 2018

The Creamistry has a few Valley location, including Arcadia where Team 12's Bryan West got to taste test the delectable dessert. It seems like he definitely approves!

For more information, visit the Creamistry's website.

Did you know that the liquid nitrogen used to create our ice cream is -321 °F. ❄️☃️ Our instant freezing process prevents the formation of large ice crystals within the ice cream, resulting in a product that is decadently rich, luxuriously creamy, and fresh 😋🍨 #creamistry pic.twitter.com/JaSXpHlYUs — Creamistry (@CreamistryInc) April 6, 2018

