PHOENIX — If there's any chance you think you might have some vintage Disney VHS tapes packed away in your closet, you might want to start digging.

But Rowlan Hill, an auctioneer with Blue Leaf Estate Auction, says don't be fooled by the large price tags that are currently online.

Hill says the Disney VHS tapes that are the hottest on the market right now are the black diamond classics. If interested in collecting those, Hill says the tapes should be in pristine condition. He also recommends spending no more than $10 a piece right now.

So, the collections that are on the market for thousands, Hill says, are not currently worth the price. However, that doesn't mean they won't be worth more someday.

Hill recommends checking the price the VHS tapes are selling for and then looking to see what they've actually sold for. He says that anyone can list anything for any price online, and it's key to figure out what the actual selling price is.