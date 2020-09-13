Valley ultra-runner completes fourth Boston Quad for addiction recovery

Henry Ward uses his passion for running as a way to keep his sobriety in check while also giving back to others who need help.

PHOENIX — A Valley man recovering from alcoholism and addiction planned to run in the Boston Marathon this year, something critical for his recovery, but since the in-person event was canceled he made a new plan.

For the very first time, he decided to run here in Arizona instead. Not just once, but four times.

“This is what I got from my son,” said ultra-runner Henry Ward. “It’s a homemade gift, it’s better than any medal.”

A pair of glow in the dark socks.

Ward took part in the virtual Boston Marathon called the Boston Quad. He ran four marathons consecutively in a 27-hour time frame. With his new socks on and a photo in hand, Ward was ready to go.

“Got a little sick here and there and had to take a little time out and get off my feet, but I did the most important thing is to know that you can come back,” he said.

And it’s not the first time. This is the fourth time he’s crossed the Boston Quad finish line in four years, this time at his house with family.

“First time in the desert,” said Ward. “It was a great feeling just to cross the finish line and see them at my house. I ran into my garage.”

Ward finds endurance and willpower by facing a particularly challenging time in his life.

“Every time I drank, I drank to get messed up,” he said.

Ward has been in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction for about twelve years.

“There were so many nights or mornings, the guilt and the shame,” said Ward.

But in 2008, he found help at a treatment center.

“It saved my life. I don’t know where I’d be,” he said. “One of my critical parts of my recovery process is through running and fitness.”

Now, at almost 50 years old, Henry is using his love for running, his new addiction, to raise awareness and money for people who can’t afford treatment.

“I just try to give people hope that there is life after recovery,” he said.

It’s a message that could end up saving someone’s life.

“It’s hard to admit that you have a problem, it’s the strong people that ask for help,” said Ward.