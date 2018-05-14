Would you ever wear the same pair of underwear for weeks without washing them? Well, one company has made that possible.

A group of Danish businessmen designed a different type of underwear to help save the environment.

The CEO of clothing company Organic Basics says washing and drying can waste water and energy and wash harmful chemicals into the water supply, so he wanted to try something new.

The special ingredient is silver, the same metal NASA uses to purify water for astronauts.

The company claims the undergarments can kill 99.9 percent of bacteria and odor.

A two-pack of boxers costs about $64, while a two-pack of women’s underwear goes for $56.

© 2018 KPNX