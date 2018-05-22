With a net worth of $3 billion, Mark Shoen is now the richest person in Arizona, according to a recent list published by Forbes.

The list shows the richest person in each state for 2018. Shoen, whose fortune comes from being a large shareholder of U-Haul's parent company, Amerco, took over the top spot for Arizona after the passing of Bruce Halle.

Halle, founder of Discount Tire, held the title for years before his death earlier this year.

According to Forbes, Shoen is also the owner of one of the largest private self-storage operations in the country, which works with U-Haul.

But that $3 billion for Arizona's richest person is pocket change for some other billionaires featured on the list.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos surpassed Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates not only as the richest person in Washington, but the richest in the entire world, with a cool $132 billion.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg holds the "richest person" title in California with a net worth of $74 billion.

The richest person in a few states, including Alaska and New Mexico, haven't quite reached the billion mark yet.

