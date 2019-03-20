32 desserts. Four regions. One winner.
The Today in AZ team is doing their own take on the bracket madness this month to determine the best dessert of them all!
Fancy, Frozen, Classics and Cakes and Pies make up the four regions of our dessert bracket.
Some of our favorite foods made the 32-dessert field. From cheesecake to donuts, ice cream to cannoli.
We will be doing two matchups each day until we crown a champion, so check back for updates on the bracket.
Let the games begin!
April 2 Matchups
Cakes and Pies Bracket: (1) Cheesecake vs. (2) Apple Pie
Apparently, there's nothing more American than baseball and cheesecake.
Classics Bracket: (1) Chocolate Chip Cookies vs. (2) Donuts
Chocolate chip cookies can't be beat.
April 1 Matchups
Fancy Bracket: (2) Cannoli vs. (8) Chocolate Lava Cake
The upset continues as Chocolate Lava Cake wins!
Frozen Bracket: (1) Ice cream vs. (2) Milkshakes
It was neck and neck, but milkshakes emerges with the win.
First Round
March 29 Matchups
Cakes and Pies Bracket: (4) Pecan Pie vs. (5) Blueberry Pie
Blueberry pie with the semi-upset over Pecan pie.
Classics Bracket: (4) Girl Scout Cookies vs. (5) Sugar Cookies
Sugar cookies were no match for the popular Girl Scout Cookies.
March 28 Matchups
Fancy Bracket: (4) Creme brulee vs. (5) Bananas Foster
No surprises here, creme brulee is the winner.
Frozen Bracket: (4) Frozen yogurt vs. (5) Gelato
With the slight upset, gelato comes out on top.
March 27 Matchups
Cakes and Pies Bracket: (3) Coffee Cake vs. (6) French Silk Cake
The 3-seed Coffee Cake is the victor.
Classics Bracket: (3) Brownies vs. (6) S'mores
How can you go against brownies? You can't, they're the winner.
March 26 Matchups
Fancy Bracket: (3) Baked Alaska vs. (6) Baklava
A huge upset as baklava takes the win.
Frozen Bracket: (3) Ice cream sandwiches vs. (6) Ice cream cakes
The upsets continued as ice cream cakes emerge with the win.
March 25 Matchups
Cakes and Pies Bracket: (2) Apple pie vs. (7) Pumpkin pie
After a hard-fought battle, apple pie comes away with the win.
Classics Bracket: (2) Donuts vs. (7) Cupcakes
It was neck and neck most of the morning, but donuts proved victorius.
March 22 Matchups
Fancy Bracket: (2) Cannoli vs. (7) Macarons
Cannoli was the decisive victor.
Frozen Bracket: (2) Milkshakes vs. (7) Sorbet
Sorbet was a big underdog, and couldn't dethrone Milkshakes.
March 21 Matchups
Cakes & Pies Bracket: (1) Cheesecake vs. (8) Birthday cake
Cheesecake won this round. Cakes are round.
Classics Bracket: (1) Chocolate chip cookies vs. (8) Jell-O
Fan favorite chocolate chip cookies defeated Jell-O.
March 20 Matchups
Fancy Bracket: (1) Tiramisu vs. (8) Chocolate Lava Cake
In the first upset of the challenge, Chocolate Lava Cake comes out on top!
Frozen Bracket: (1) Ice cream vs. (8) Popsicles
The top-seeded Ice cream moves on!
Check back tomorrow for the next matchups.