An old question parents have been asking forever is getting some new attention and a new approach on how to teach children about money.

If kids are on top of their chores, most parents are OK with a weekly allowance, but the fear of making the wrong decision on allowances is why the old debate rages on.

According to pediatric psychologist Dr. Vanessa Jensen there really isn’t a right or wrong answer.

"Generally you want kids old enough to understand what money is," she said.

And how to manage money.

“In many cases, kids have no idea about how to handle money until they get to college or in some cases beyond,” California's Bill Dwight said.

Dwight got so serious about educating his five children about finance he founded FamZoo.com, developed an app and prepaid cash cards that handle allowance deposits and withdrawals.

“My objective was to help parents teach their kids the basics of personal finance,” Dwight said.

But to get there, parents have to first get past whether to offer an allowance at all.

"Be clear what the allowance can be used for and what can't it be used for," Dr. Jensen said.

Even if the money is not tied to chores, Dr. Jensen said, allowances should be conditional.

“Some parents will have allowances that they say upfront, whatever I give you 10% has to be saved for charity or a certain amount must be saved in savings,” she said.

That way allowances also allow for an education.