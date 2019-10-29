PHOENIX — Six months after Tiffany Nelson reached a milestone in her career, landing a job as the executive director of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, she began the quest for a personal one. To become cancer-free.

“I got the news that I had breast cancer and I have no cancer in my family,” Tiffany said. “It was very devastating.”

Tiffany wouldn’t fight it alone, she had the support of friends, family and the PGA Tour.

“You get our support group and then you just fight it.”

Even with a strong support group, the journey to fight and beat cancer was a difficult one.

“Probably the most difficult part for me facing cancer was one admitting that I had it, but I think also the physical appearance. I had my first chemo and within 10 days my hair fell out.”

“I think right now two years later I can look in the mirror and not be reminded that I had that,” Tiffany added. “I’ll never forget but it’s not the first thing that comes to mind.”

Tiffany now hopes to spread awareness about breast cancer by sharing her story.

“One in eight right now, women, will have breast cancer and it’s probably going to be one in seven.”

“The doctor told me it’s environmentally caused,” Tiffany added. “But my breast surgeon that did the double mastectomy actually told me, you’re the first generation that grew up on processed food.”

It was a shocking diagnosis that forever changed her life.

“My favorite saying right now is life is 10% what happens to you, 90% how you react, and that’s what I tell everyone. I know you’re going through something that you don’t want to go through and it’s scary and it can be devastating and you may not feel very well, but it’s how you react to it so keep that positive attitude and just kick it.”

As executive director of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Tiffany is gearing up for the biggest week of the year. The tournament will run next Thursday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 10 over at the Phoenix Country Club.