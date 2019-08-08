PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. - A Ritz-Carlton resort and planned community is coming to Paradise Valley in the summer of 2020.

A press release says the luxury property overlooking Camelback Mountain will span more than 20 acres and offer 215 guest rooms, suites, casitas and bungalows.

The resort’s main pool will span nearly 400 feet, one of the longest resort pools on the continent—because excessive heat calls for excessive measures.

The resort will also have an herb garden and 400-tree citrus orchard, which will be harvested to incorporate into the daily menus.

Guests using the 16,000 square-foot spa can enjoy both indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, a private pool, whirlpool, jetted treatments, a rainwalk, cabanas and a 2,500 square-foot fitness center.

Surrounding the resort will be a $2 billion, 122-acre community, “The Palmeraie.”

The community will consist of 81 single-level Ritz-Carlton Residences Villas ranging from 1,700 to 4,800 square feet and 39 single-family estate homes from 5,500 to 12,000 square feet.

As if that weren’t enough, residence owners will have access to their own clubhouse, a “resort within a resort” that will have a common lounge area, a junior Olympic-sized pool, fitness facilities, hotel amenities, in-residence dining, housekeeping and engineering services.

For more information on the resort, you can go to RitzCarlton.com.