Jaime Fletcher says it's kind of ironic because she was actually really nervous to send the now-viral snow wedding photos to the bride and groom.

Fletcher of Jaime Denise Photography was the one behind the camera snapping the photos of Brittany and Sean Tuohy, an Arizona couple who traveled to Spokane, Washington for a September wedding.

Little did they know a snowstorm would create something special. Fletcher captured photos of the couple in the snow which have since captivated people all over the internet and across the country.

"It’s been pretty crazy, I’ve been really excited," Fletcher told 12 News over the phone. "It turned out so beautiful."

A surprise, early fall snowstorm near Spokane, Wash., made for an unforgettable backdrop for Sean and Brittany Tuohy's wedding, Sept. 28, 2019.

Jaime Denise Photography

But at first, Fletcher said she was nervous to send the final photos to the newlyweds.

"Normally I get so much more time to photograph the bride and the groom but I only had 10 minutes," Fletcher said. "I’m really happy that these are getting recognition."

The wedding took place on Saturday. Fletcher said she arrived at the location on Mount Spokane around noon and snow was already falling. They took the photos around 2 p.m. when the winds were around 30 mph, she said.

Fletcher said when she left a 7 p.m. there was almost a foot of snow.

"It was pretty insane how fast everything happened," she said.

Fletcher said the bridal party was "fun, goofy and laughing constantly" and no one complained despite being outside with all that snow.

"That was the most shocking thing to me," Fletcher said. "Even the bridesmaids and groomsman were like let’s go outside and get this done, they were all giggling and laughing the whole time and that made it so much more fun."

A surprise, early fall snowstorm near Spokane, Wash., made for an unforgettable backdrop for Sean and Brittany Tuohy's wedding, Sept. 28, 2019.

Jaime Denise Photography

Fletcher said the newlyweds are on their way to Germany for Octoberfest but are excited about all of the attention their photos are getting.

"They are so excited," Fletcher said. "We all stayed up last night and we were texting."

And as for how these viral photos have affected business for Fletcher, she said she hasn't had the chance to check her business page yet.

"I did book two weddings yesterday but I don’t know if it was related to this or not," she said Monday. "But I already know I have a lot of messages in my inbox."