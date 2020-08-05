Phoenix Zoo set to reopen for 'Cruise the Zoo' event

The next two weekends are already sold out.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo has been off-limits because of COVID-19. However, that is about to change. Over the next two weekends – guests can cruise the zoo.

"We're so excited for this new cruise the zoo," said Linda Hardwick, director of communications for Phoenix Zoo.

Most if not all of your favorite animals can be viewed from the comfort of your car. And some a bit more unique, including an Australian Songbird named Sydney.

Zoo ambassadors like Aaron Prince will help display animals outside their habitat.

"So they will have a nice up-close look at all of these animals,” he said. “And they'll be able to check out another animal kind of on their way out."

With the majority of the 125-acre zoo open, guests should expect the cruise to take about 30 minutes.

"And when we decided to do Cruise the Zoo,” Hardwick said. “We really focused on the trails that would give people optimal viewing of as many animals as possible."

Hardwick hopes the event will help the zoo start to bounce back financially. It is taking a major financial hit because of COVID-19.

“Since March 18 'til now, we have missed out on $4.5 million in revenue. Because March and April – that's when we shine. That is our spring season," she said.

Tickets are still available for Friday, May 8. This and next weekend's cruises are already sold out. But tickets are still available for the next couple of Fridays through Sundays. For the general public, it is $65 a car. For zoo members, it is $50 a car. Here's where to find more information.