Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill into law Tuesday, making lemonade the state's official drink. Garret Glover, 18, celebrated the success of his campaign to create an official state drink of Arizona.

“I’m just passionate about Arizona and the government," Glover said. "Having symbols to uniquely identify the state, I think, is important."

Lawmakers had also considered other drinks like milk or the margarita.

The proposal failed the Senate in April but later passed.

Glover said he enjoyed learning about the legislative process and plans to possibly pursue politics when he starts college next fall.