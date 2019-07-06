PHOENIX — June 7 is National Doughnut Day and we're all happy to celebrate this delicious holiday. But no one is enjoying Doughnut Day more than these Arizona police departments.

To show their excitement for the holiday, officers from the various departments participated in fun celebrations and shared their efforts online.

And as you would expect, the results are pretty great.

The Chandler Police Department created a video with views from the sky to encourage people to enjoy a doughnut or two.

For the Mesa Police Department, they brought their best "Most Interesting Man in the World" impersonation. What do you think?

You can't enjoy the holiday without a tasty treat! To commemorate the day, Avondale police shared photos of officers enjoying delicious doughnuts.

