Luckily for Arizona, this galaxy's not too far away.
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens Friday, May 31. Spanning more than 14 acres, the newest addition to Disneyland, and Walt Disney World in August, marks the largest single-themed land in Disney Parks history.
The new land gives Star Wars fans the opportunity to live out their galaxy dreams with an "authentic" cantina, exotic creatures and much more that puts guests right in the world of the beloved franchise.
That's all according to a release from Disney, of course, which also offered a few interesting facts about the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
PHOTOS: First look inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland
Here are the facts
- There are more than two dozen venues that fill the lands.
- There will be two attractions: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance which opens later in 2019.
- The food is out-of-this-world. There are five locations, with menus featuring more than 50 different items, within Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge where guests can buy food and drinks.
- At Disneyland, there will be three entrances to the new land.
- There are nine retail locations in the lands that will offer about 700 unique items.
- Wanting to wield a lightsaber like a Jedi? There are more than 120,000 possible combinations for making one at Savi's Workshop.
- Want your very own BB-8? You can do that too. There are nearly 280,000 possible combinations to choose from when constructing an R-series or BB-series droid at the Droid Depot.
- Would you believe a full-size, 100% complete Millennium Falcon has never been built? Until now.
- Guests will enter the Millennium Falcon through the same place used by Han Solo and Chewbacca in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
- John Williams, you know the Academy Award-winning composer who created the Star Wars music, created, as Disney put it, "an all-new suite of themes written especially for the lands and their attractions."
Are you visiting Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge soon? If so, share photos with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #BeOn12.