Welcome to October, the time of year where ghouls and goblins come out to celebrate and grab some treats and enjoy some tricks in neighborhoods across the globe.

Halloween is creeping closer and the website RetailMeNot has some interesting stats about the haunting holiday.

According to the website, three in four Americans will be celebrating Halloween this year, and 59 percent of those will celebrate by purchasing a costume.

Of those buying costumes, Millennials are 53 percent more likely than their older counterparts to purchase one, according to RetailMeNot.

If you’re out trick-or-treating this year, you’ll probably see a few Reese’s in your candy haul. RetailMeNot says it’s the favorite Halloween treat (54 percent), beating out Snickers (48 percent).

