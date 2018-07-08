GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Although, they may be a little late to the game, the Goodyear Police Department answered the viral challenge among police departments across the country.

We started to see some Arizona law enforcement agencies take part in the #LipSyncChallenge in the beginning of last month. But it's clear to see Goodyear PD was hard at work producing their epic video.

The Goodyear Police Department posted the video to Facebook on Monday morning at it already has racked up 82,000 views.

In the over 7-minute long video, every team at the police department gets its time in the spotlight. From patrol and school resource officers, to police assistants and detectives, the employees at the Goodyear Police Department dance and mouth the words to songs that corresponded with their duties.

Did we mention the K-9 unit even had a cameo? Yeah, it's that good.

Watch the video above.

MORE: Phoenix police got that sunshine in their pocket in lip sync challenge video

AND: The police lip sync challenge is taking over the internet. Here are 10 videos you must watch

© 2018 KPNX