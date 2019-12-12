You may remember last month, we put out the search for a local mom who desperately needed a "mommy rescue."

The submissions came pouring in. But one really stood out. It was a Goodyear mother who has sacrificed so much.

She's battling recent health issues against all odds to be there for her children and grandchildren.

So, with the help of a few helpful friends and her family, we surprised her with the ultimate "mommy rescue!"

Thank you to The Wigwam and Mor Furniture for giving this mom a well-deserved break.