GOLD CANYON, Ariz — Twenty East Valley women are baring it all for a good cause. They’ve put together a 2019 calendar that’s raising money and some eyebrows for Banner MD Anderson Cancer Care Center.

Team 12’s Mike Gonzalez caught up with six of the ladies, who say showing a little skin is okay no matter what your age—especially if it’s for a good cause.

INSPIRATION

When the gals from Canyon Vistas RV Retirement Resort, just east of Mesa, were trying to decide on what to do for their annual cancer research fundraiser, it was a movie that sparked an idea.

“Once it hit the first newspaper, it just exploded,” said Cathy Callahan.

The 2003 movie Calendar Girls—based on a true story about a group of middle-aged women in Yorkshire, England, who create a nude calendar to raise money for a hospital after one of their husbands passes away from leukemia—was the inspiration.

The result is scantily clad ladies line dancing, racy photos inside a library and a new way light up the holiday spirit.

When asked what her husband thought of the shoot, Callahan said with a laugh, “He was the photographer, so he was great. He loved it."

Cathy Callahan and her beau, Dan Ratkowsky, were the organizers of this whole thing.

Ratkowsky, who’s not a professional photographer, says he’s got a good eye for taking pictures and tried to make the whole thing fun.

“You try to keep everything light and funny so the models are relaxed,” said Ratowsky.

Mike Gonzalez caught up with six of the lovely ladies who say the experience was nerve-racking, revealing and a whole lot of fun, all at the same time.

“I’ll be on the pickleball court and they’ll say, 'I know you,'” said Kathy White.

“It was so much fun. We were doing different things. Then all of a sudden one of us said: "Why don’t we act like we haven’t nothing on and we’ll pull up our shirts real quickly,'” said Marjorie Homer-Dixon.

When asked whether there were any regrets, Carol Silhan said, "No, none at all. I would do it again in a heartbeat."

For this group of women, the memories and lifelong friendships they’ve made were worth shedding their clothes, but most importantly, it’s the impact they’ve made.

"We were all so supportive of one another. We've made lifelong friends. It was a wonderful experience," said Margo Lehman.

WHY IT’S SO IMPORTANT

“The end product for MD Anderson and the research was the most important thing for us because all our lives have been touched by cancer. Whether we’re survivors or lost someone. That was the biggest benefit, that it was going to amount to something really grand," said Cheri Kennedy.

Callahan and the gals say they don’t plan on doing a 2020 female version of the calendar, but a male calendar may be in the works.

“We may be planning a male version next year. For now, we want to let this calendar be special, but you never know,” Callahan said.

WE WANT TO BE ON THE ELLEN SHOW

The women say being on Ellen is their ultimate goal because they love line dancing, as you can clearly see in the calendar.

“If we can line dance on Ellen, sell some calendars and help fight cancer at the same time, it will be a dream come true,” said Callahan.