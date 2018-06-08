GILBERT, Ariz. – Heather Riccobono has been doing crafts for a decade and the Brie Brie Blooms blogger is sharing a few of her fun back-to-school hacks with us.

Backpack charm

Grab some patterned shrink film. Color with permanent markers. Cut the object out. Hole punch the top of the object. Blow dry the paper or stick in the oven. Use a simple jewelry kit or a keychain ring and stick on a backpack zipper.

Framed dry-erase board

Decorate a piece of paper to stick in the frame. Use a dry-erase marker to write on top of the glass.

Personalizing Notebooks

Buy cheap notebooks and use stickers to personalize it.

Bookmark sleeves

Fold construction paper into a bookmark. Decorate with stickers and markers.

For more information, visit Heather’s blog.

