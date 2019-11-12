PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and his family are moving, at least from their Paradise Valley mansion.

The Duceys have listed their 6-bedroom, 7.5-bath Paradise Valley home for a cool $8.75 million.

According to the listing, the 2.14 acres estate sits on the Paradise Valley Country Club golf course with what the listing describes as "unobstructed views of Mummy Mountain."

"From the moment you drive through the gated entry and enter the front courtyard, you will recognize the timeless appeal of this stunning home," the listings reads.

RELATED: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says state will keep welcoming refugees

The home was built by Ducey and his wife Angela in 2009 on land they purchased in 2005, according to realtor.com.

The estate includes six fireplaces, a four-car garage, wine cellar and a more 1,200 square foot guesthouse that has a private entrance.

"This lovely 11,412 square foot residence is a beautiful and warm family home as well as a tasteful, elegant estate in which no detail has been overlooked," the listing reads.

Realtor.com states the home has a pool with cabana, a sports court, lawns, courtyard and a "private golf cart path to the course."

RELATED: Arizona electric-car plant that would take on Tesla moving ahead

Gov. Doug Ducey won his re-election bid in 2018. But does listings his Paradise Valley estate mean he's thinking of making a move from Arizona?

Nope. Not according to his people.

The Duceys are in fact selling their home, Ducey's spokesman Patrick Ptak confirmed to 12 News, but they're staying in Arizona.

"Yes, the Duceys are selling their home, but don't worry, they're not leaving Arizona! They're staying right here," Ptak told 12 News in an email.

The governor and his wife are apparently just looking to downsize, something retired Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake did earlier this year.

"As many couples with kids leaving the nest do, they’ve decided it’s time to downsize," Ptak said.