"Something's missing," Jessica Nunez said. "It's a feeling that I can't really explain."

That something is her daughter, Alicia Navarro. Navarro went missing on Sept. 15, after leaving a note for her mother saying she would return.

Three months later, Navarro's family is spending their first Christmas without her, and without any hint of where she could be.

"Never in my mind would I think it would take this long," Nunez said. "She swore to me that she was going to come back."

Instead, Nunez has been searching herself, handing out flyers and trying to get more attention for her daughter's case.

She said there have been a few calls about sightings, but none of them have panned out. She's worried her daughter was kidnapped, possibly ran away with someone she met on the Internet.

Navarro is 15 and on the autism spectrum. Nunez said she doesn't handle social situations well and takes medication for her autism. She doesn't think her daughter would have left on her own.

"She could be anywhere. In my heart I want to believe that she's OK," Nunez said.

"I'm never going to lose that hope. I'm never going to lose that faith."

If you have any information about Alicia Navarro, call Glendale Police at 623-930-3000.