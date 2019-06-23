It’s no secret, it’s getting hot out there. That’s why Phoenix Fire Captain Ruben Saavedra wants you to give you three simple reminders to help keep your family and neighborhood friends safe this Fourth of July.

First, he says to always make sure an adult is supervising children when they’re around anything flammable.

“Children should not be lighting fireworks, because they’re extremely dangerous," Saavedra said.

Next, make sure you are aware of your city’s local ordinance regarding fireworks. You can usually check that online on your city's official website.

“We want to […] make sure everyone has a good time and follows the rules,” he said.

Lastly, be prepared for the worst case scenario. Always have equipment to put out a fire ready and accessible.

“You want to have a water hose, fire extinguisher, bucket of water, in the case things get out of hand," he said.