When it comes to picking a restaurant that offers a delicious meal with a beautiful view, Arizona has a few choices. A couple of restaurants that just happen to be some of the most scenic restaurants in the country, according to restaurant reviews on OpenTable.

OpenTable released a list of the "100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America for 2019," based on more than 12 million reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants across the U.S. from diners between June 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019.

Two well-known restaurants in Arizona made the list.

Both Mariposa in Sedona and Vivace Restaurant in Tucson are among the most scenic in the country.

Have you ever enjoyed a meal at these restaurants? Share photos of the beautiful view with us on social media using #Beon12.