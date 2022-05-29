Zac Brown Band’s John Driskell Hopkins to raise awareness of ALS during D-backs game

Fans heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks game this Memorial Day will be treated to a special National Anthem performance by Zac Brown Band.

But it comes with an additional message. The founder of the band, John Driskell Hopkins, is hoping to share awareness of ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease as he deals with his recent diagnosis.

"It’s important that people know that ALS is a neuromuscular disease that affects movement and muscular function," Hopkins said.

As the lead singer, and someone who has dealt with the disease since 2019, Hopkins is raising awareness of ALS and is hoping for more research.

"There's so much we don't know,” he said. “If I were to explain to people how to react, I think that you can understand there's no mental loss. It's all physical and muscle-oriented. We thought that maybe it was the statins for cholesterol, maybe it was just getting to be 50 and all the things that come with again and we later learned that it was ALS."

According to the CDC, every year 5,000 people are diagnosed with ALS. And while physicians say it's common among those 55 to 75 years old, it's a disease that does not discriminate. Years back, the “Ice Bucket Challenge” circulated online, raising awareness about it.

Hopkins is hoping for his foundation "Hop on a Cure" will promote the same community support for ongoing research.

“Help us find a cure. There are so many research facilities out there working diligently to heal motor neurons which are the underlying issues with the ALS symptoms.”

He says he'll continue to play Country music with his band and do his best to fight this battle.

"I'm excited to be singing the anthem on Memorial Day, and I wouldn't be from Atlanta if I wasn't there. While the D-backs are playing the Braves, I'm excited about the entire experience and I hope to perform well."

John says his “Hop on a Cure” merch will be part of the band’s 2022 tour as he continues his mission to help those affected by ALS.

"While I won't be dancing and moving around as much as I would like, I will be there in my active spirit,” he said. “As long as I continue to perform well, I will be on that stage."

