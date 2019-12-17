ARIZONA, USA — Editor's Note: The above video features a Verify story on how sites know what you googled.

Should I quit my job? Should I shave my head? Should I break up with my boyfriend? These are all questions people have googled, according to AT&T.

Google isn't technically a magic 8 ball, but people sure do look to the search engine for answers and clarity.

AT&T's All Home Connections team compiled a list of the most-googled "Should I" questions in each state.

The study found people used the search engine to address some serious life decisions. Across 11 states people googled "Should I move," which was more than any other question.

Arizonans wanted to know if they should buy a house.

A valid question with many real estate insiders saying the Phoenix housing market is tight after years of low supply and high demand. Population growth has continued to contribute to this shortage.

RELATED: Home construction in the Valley at highest levels in a decade

While Arizonans had more practical questions to google, other states focused on – well, other things.

Californians googled "Should I shave my head?"

"Should I drink" was the most googled question in Alaska, Idaho, Kansas, North Dakota, Vermont, South Dakota and Wyoming.

And a handful of states including our neighbors to the east, New Mexico, just wondered if they should care *insert shoulder shrug*.

RELATED: Real estate market exclusive: Here are top cities to buy and sell homes

AT&T found some of these questions might make some sense in their respective states. Idaho, Alaska, North Dakota and Vermont have made lists for highest alcohol consumption per capita, according to the study.

Pennsylvania, where people googled if they should break up with their boyfriend, is a top state for singles.

RELATED: Here are the best places in America to retire, says US News & World Report

Did these people find the answers they were looking for? That question remains unanswered.