Watch this year's 'Best Picture' films across the Valley

PHOENIX, Arizona — And the nominees for best picture are...

The 95th Academy Award® nominations were announced earlier Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California and for many in the film industry, it's an opportunity to celebrate the most riveted motion pictures of 2022.

If you haven't had the chance to see the films yet, you are just in luck. Several Harkins Theatres across the Valley and state are offering a unique experience for cinemagoers - another chance to see this year's "Best Picture" nominees in person on the big screen again.

Here are this year's Academy Award ®-nominated films:

All Quiet on the Western Front (R)

Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13)

The Banshees of Inisherin (R)

Elvis (PG-13)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (R)

The Fabelmans (PG-13)

Tár (R)

Top Gun: Maverick (PG-13)

Triangle of Sadness (R)

Women Talking (PG-13)

Beginning March 3, Valley film fanatics can catch specially discounted showings for films nominated in the "Best Picture" category. The film festival offers $5 tickets to each of the 10 films (except for Avatar, which is $7).

The Best Picture Film Fest is also available as a package deal, which includes full access to all 10 films at the theater of your choosing for just $40.

To purchase your tickets and learn more about the film festival, visit the Harkins Theatres website here.

The 95th Academy Awards ® take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

View the rest of the nominated actors and films here.

