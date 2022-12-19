Violinist, Lindsey Stirling, returns home to the Valley to wow fans with new Christmas show

Stirling's sold out performance is set to hit the stage at the Mesa Arts Center on Thursday evening.

MESA, Ariz. — It’s a special Christmas homecoming for a world-renowned musician from the Valley. Violinist and dancer, Lindsey Stirling, will be home in Arizona for the holidays. She's bringing her brand new Christmas tour with her.

Stirling's sold out performance is set to hit the stage at the Mesa Arts Center on Thursday evening. Stirling said there’s something extra special about a hometown show.

“I always love performing, but when I know that my hometown friends are in the audience and my mom is there, there’s just something so special about coming back to where it all started," Stirling said.

This year, Stirling’s Snow Waltz Tour will go live in Mesa just days before Christmas.

“I just always feel so proud to be from Gilbert, and I have so many memories," Stirling said. "That’s the place that made me who I am.”

Stirling, who went to Mesquite High School in Gilbert, is now a chart-topping violinist. She has racked up more than 13.5 million YouTube followers and said her newest show is elevated for fans of all ages.

“From the costumes to the dancing to the aerial acrobatics that we’ve added that I’m really proud of, I don’t think there’s a moment people can get bored," she said. "It’s a really fun, fast paced show.”

After touring for more than 10 years, Stirling said it’s sometimes unbelievable to look back on how far she’s come.

“The scale it's gotten to, I think is really exciting and I think that me 10 years ago would’ve just died to see the show that I get to do now," she said.

And it's an unbelievable show Stirling finds a tune of strength from within to perform, as she encourages anyone with a dream like hers to find and memorize.

“That self-belief and that determination that can only come within you, because you can’t rely on everyone else to be your biggest fan," Stirling said. "Especially in the beginning, you have to be your biggest fan.”

Bringing her dream home to her fans right before Christmas, here where she first picked up a violin and first realized her music would be something special to share.

