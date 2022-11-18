Ticketmaster cancels next round of ticket sales for Taylor Swift's Eras tour

Citing a lack of tickets and strain on its system, Ticketmaster cancelled the general sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets Friday.

PHOENIX — If you didn't get any presale tickets to Taylor Swift's new tour, the chances of getting tickets now are slim.

Ticketmaster canceled Friday's general sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras tour, which is set to kick off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next March.

The company cited a lack of tickets left to sell and unprecedented strain on the ticket giant's systems as the reasoning for canceling the tour's general sale.

The tour has been plagued with ticket issues since pre-sale tickets were opened. Some Swift fans waited upwards of five hours online to buy tickets.

In Arizona, Ticketmaster handled the pre-sale codes, but then directed fans to SeatGeek for the actual sale. SeatGeek is the ticket provider for State Farm Stadium.

"I had it on my phone, I had it on the browser," Natalie Cianciola said. "I finally got tickets after five and a half hours."

Cianciola ended up with nosebleed seats in the upper sections of State Farm Stadium. Not what she had hoped for, but better than nothing.

"I should be excited I got Taylor tickets, but I felt almost just like deflated," Cianciola said.

Ticketmaster has been criticized for years, all the way back to 1994 when Pearl Jam took the company on, filing a complaint with the Department of Justice's antitrust division. The band accused Ticketmaster of being a monopoly. The complaint was later dismissed.

Ticketmaster bought concert promoter LiveNation. Now, the company makes money from the shows and the tickets to go to them.

That, plus the latest troubles with Swift's tour, has led some lawmakers to ask questions of Ticketmaster.

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) sent a letter to Ticketmaster's CEO saying she had concerns about the company's operations. The Tennessee Attorney General's Office announced it was looking into the company's handling of the Taylor Swift tour as well.

Taylor Swift posted a message on Instagram Friday morning saying Ticketmaster had assured her that it could handle the massive amount of traffic from one of the biggest music starts in the world.

Ticketmaster has said it was unprepared for how many fans would sign up for tickets.

