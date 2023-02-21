55 years ago they were teens working a movie theatre. Today, they're still friends.

They worked together at one of the first Harkins Theatres in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — 1968 was a tumultuous year in America. The country was immersed in and torn apart by the Vietnam War, and a culture war was being waged.

But the movies were an escape. They were air-conditioned, not swamp-cooled. And they gave people a chance to step out of their lives and into someone else's, even if just for a little bit.

The top-grossing movies in 1968? Funny Girl and 2001: A Space Odyssey. The average price of a movie ticket in America? $1.31.

And behind the scenes, the movie theatres were run by teenage kids.

So it is for "The Harkins Dogs," a group of friends hired to work at one of the first Harkins Theatres near 40th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix in 1968.

Every year, these "dogs" get together and reminisce about the magic they helped make as teenagers.

