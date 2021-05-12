The Phoenix Theatre Company to require mask and vaccination proof for select shows

After reviewing feedback from an audience survey, the company made the requirement to some of their performances.

PHOENIX — If you're looking to attend a theatre show with increased COVID-19 requirements, the largest producing regional theatre company in the Valley updated their mask and vaccination policy for select performances.

While masking up and vaccination proof won't be required for all shows, select performances will be tagged as "Mask and Proof of Vaccination Required" to give guests an alternative option to attending.

Under these requirements, all guests and staff will have needed to receive either their single-dose vaccine shot or second shot of a vaccine series 14 days before the performance date.

Children under the age of 12 or guests with a medical or religious exemption from vaccines will need to provide negative COVID-19 test results before the mask and proof of vaccine labeled shows.

Director of Patron Experience, Luis Terrazas, put out an audience feedback survey to their guests about two weeks ago.

Some of the feedback included mixed feelings on COVID-19 protocols.

The company decided to implement the vaccine and mask requirement to select shows starting on October 23rd. Terrazas said the organization is still strongly recommending face masks in this large group setting.

"It basically does leave it up to the individual to make an informed decision on how they wish to participate whether that's on one of these more restrictive nights now or on our regular nights," said Terrazas.

When buying tickets on The Phoenix Theatre Company's website, mask and vaccine-specific shows are labeled.

"We try to be a forum where people of all walks of life and different belief systems can gather live and in-person," said Terrazas. "That's part of our mission statement so that was really important for us to take into account one of the driving forces why we chose to add the special performances where we are requiring masks and vaccinations."

Here are the designated shows The Phoenix Theatre Company has labeled as "Mask and Proof of Vaccination Required":

• Camelot (runs from 9/15/21 to 10/24/21)

- 10/23 at 2:00 p.m.

- 10/23 at 7:30 p.m.

• The Rocky Horror Show (runs from 10/6/21 to 12/5/21)

- 10/23 at 3:00 p.m.

- 10/23 at 8:00 p.m.

- 11/12 at 8:00 p.m.

- 11/14 at 3:00 p.m.

• Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (runs from 11/17/21 to 1/1/22)

- 12/18 at 2:00 p.m.

- 12/18 at 7:30 p.m.

