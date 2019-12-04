FLORENCE, Arizona — The music is obviously important at Country Thunder, but not near as important as the party.

Acres and acres of campground are flooded with country music fans looking for a good time. The campground is so large, it could take more than an hour to walk from one end to the other, giving people reason to find "alternative" ways to get around.

Watch the video above to see some of the most creative rides.

PREVIOUSLY: Country Thunder campgrounds are open ahead of 4-day music festival