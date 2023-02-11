We can't control the intern. We can only hope to contain him. Now that he has AI tools, we're not sure we can.

PHOENIX — We've been experimenting with ChatGPT recently. It's an AI robot that produces answers to complex questions in normal-ish sentences. Recent tests have had it pass a law school exam, been tested on generally accepted accounting practices and has made universities wonder if students will ever write an honest term paper again.

We did some tests here, because it's what interns do.

Here's what we found:

It missed three goals in the Detroit Red Wings-Vancouver Canucks hockey game.

It writes news stories like an earnest ninth grader ("highly-anticipated news conference," "fans are eagerly awaiting").

It doesn't understand that you don't hyphenate adverbs like "highly."

It thought the teams in Super Bowl LVII were the San Francisco 49ers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We think we are safe from our robot overlords for the moment.

What we found it does really well, though, is write rhyme-y poems.

So we asked it to write a poem about 12News anchor and Valley mainstay Mark Curtis' mustache. A 'stash of such prominence that it was featured on a Stephen Colbert show.

Here's what it came up with:

Mark Curtis, with a mustache so grand,

A symbol of style in a newsman's hand.

It sits upon his face like a crown,

Commanding attention as he reads the news downtown.

From early morning to late at night,

Mark Curtis' mustache shines so bright.

A hallmark of his signature style,

Adding character and charm with every mile.

With a twirl and a twist,

the 'stache takes flight, A symbol of confidence, power, and might.

And as Mark Curtis delivers the news with grace,

His mustache adds an extra touch of class to his face.

So here's to Mark Curtis and his iconic hair,

A symbol of his spirit, strong and fair.

A must-see for all who tune in each night,

A true testament to the power of facial hair might.