The Buzz: California artist pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday marked two years since the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others. Fans around the world paid tribute, including one California artist.

Here’s the Buzz:

Dan Medina created a 160-pound sculpture of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Kobe with his armed draped around Gianna and both in basketball jerseys. On the back, all the names of the victims are etched into the statue.

Medina brought the sculpture to the crash site in Calabasas early Wednesday morning and took it down later that night to avoid breaking any laws. He says he’s looking for a way to permanently install the statue.

A few fast food deals are coming back, but inflation is forcing some chains to make some changes.

Here’s the Buzz:

According to NBC, Popeye’s Big Box deal is headed back to the menu but at a different price. Instead of costing $5, the box will now be priced at $6. However, you can still get it at the original price by ordering ahead through Popeye’s mobile app or website.

Dominos is also making changes and looking to drive digital growth. The pizza chain’s classic $7.99 deal will only be offered online, and chicken wings and boneless wings orders will now be a count of eight instead of 10.

Here’s the buzz:

Amy Schneider’s historic winning streak on Jeopardy has come to an end.

The Ohio native won 40 games in a row, making it the most consecutive wins in history. She’s one of four people to surpass $1 million in winnings.

Wednesday she fell to second place and couldn’t answer an $8,000 bet against her.