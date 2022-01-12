x
Arizona Midday

Zero-Sugar Christmas Cookie Recipe

SweetLeaf nutrition expert and product manager Claudia Baker shares a recipe for a sugar-free holiday treat.

Ingredients

  • Vanilla Crème Sweet Drops®
  • 3/4 tsp. Vanilla Crème Sweet Drops®
  • 3/4 Tbsp. Baking Soda
  • 1/3 Cup Milk
  • 1/2 Cup Margarine, Softened
  • 2 Eggs
  • 3 Cups Flour
  • Frosting
  • 3 Tbsp. Stevia Shaker Jar
  • 1 Cup Cream Cheese
  • 1/4 Cup Butter, Softened
  • 2 Tbsp. Milk
  • 3 Tbsp. Vanilla Extract
  • Food Coloring Of Your Choosing, To Desired Color

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Mix baking soda and milk. In a separate bowl, mix margarine with Vanilla Crème Sweet Drops. Add the eggs, baking soda, milk, and flour. Mix and refrigerate for one hour.
  2. Knead and roll the dough, making different shapes of cookies. Bake for 8 minutes. Let cool.
  3. Mix all the frosting ingredients, except the sprinkles. When the cookies have completely cooled, brush frosting onto the cookies. Add the sprinkles before the frosting dries.

