Zero-Sugar Christmas Cookie Recipe

Ingredients
- Vanilla Crème Sweet Drops®
- 3/4 tsp. Vanilla Crème Sweet Drops®
- 3/4 Tbsp. Baking Soda
- 1/3 Cup Milk
- 1/2 Cup Margarine, Softened
- 2 Eggs
- 3 Cups Flour
- Frosting
- 3 Tbsp. Stevia Shaker Jar
- 1 Cup Cream Cheese
- 1/4 Cup Butter, Softened
- 2 Tbsp. Milk
- 3 Tbsp. Vanilla Extract
- Food Coloring Of Your Choosing, To Desired Color
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Mix baking soda and milk. In a separate bowl, mix margarine with Vanilla Crème Sweet Drops. Add the eggs, baking soda, milk, and flour. Mix and refrigerate for one hour.
- Knead and roll the dough, making different shapes of cookies. Bake for 8 minutes. Let cool.
- Mix all the frosting ingredients, except the sprinkles. When the cookies have completely cooled, brush frosting onto the cookies. Add the sprinkles before the frosting dries.