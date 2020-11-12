The Strawberry Inn: Perfect Weekend Escape

Amber Eilers gives us the scoop on The Strawberry Inn, from its cute cottages and onsite coffee shop, tucked away in Pine-Strawberry.

Looking to escape the Valley? Head north to Pine-Strawberry and stay at The Strawberry Inn.

The Inn has a modern farmhouse flair featuring. The unique boutique hotel offers 8 different rooms as well as private cabins and tiny cottages. The Inn and cabins operate like a vacation rental - with all reservations and check-ins done online and email.

While there guests can experience all that the area has to offer from great dining, to the scenic Mongollion Rim, breathtaking hiking and more.

The Strawberry in is perfect for a romantic getaway, a family vacation and more.