Kristy Hayden from the Wildlife World Zoo & Aquarium introduced us to some Powerpuff owlettes: Buttercup, Bubbles & Blossom!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Three baby owls stopped by our Arizona Midday patio.

Buttercup, Bubbles and Blossom were a hoot! Learn more about these three from Kristy Hayden by watching the video above!