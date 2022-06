PHOENIX — Pedal Haus Brewery has been growing in the local craft beer scene since 2015 when it opened its first location in Tempe. It won best brewery in the U.S. in 2019 at the Copa Cervezas de Americas awards and Gold Biere Blanche at the North American Beer Awards in 2021. Pedal Haus Brewery is open daily and has three Valley locations at: 730 S. Mill Ave in Tempe, 214 E. Roosevelt St. in Phoenix and 95 W. Boston St. in Chandler and is open daily.