Rawad Massoud shows us how they make their new birria tacos. Don't forget dessert! Check out their new churro with a dulce de leche dipping sauce!

Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years.

Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 90 franchised restaurants across the U.S.

There are two locations here in the Valley:

Phoenix: 16th St & Camelback

Chandler: Ray & Rural Roads