Top 2021 Trends & Finds with Goodwill

Courtney Nelson with Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona shows us some of the top trends of the season plus when to shop the sales

PHOENIX — Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona says the top trends for 2021 will be loungewear for working from home and zoom calls, delicate floral and bold or puffed shoulders on tops, sweaters and jackets, statement buckles to cinch a dress, blazer or sweater, black and white combos are basic and simple, and monochromatic color schemes. Mixing old and new is still popular too, maybe you splurge on a new pair of jeans and then add a cute floral top or blazer from Goodwill.

"We know many people are still working from home," said Courtney Nelson, senior director of marketing and communications at Goodwill. "Which means they may be getting bored with their Zoom outfits and need a way to enhance loungewear. We recommend adding fun accessories like a bold necklace, earrings or a patterned headband. We believe more people will venture back to the office this year and will need tips for updating their workplace wardrobe. Goodwill is a great place to find name brands for less. Men and women can find basics like pants, suits, jackets and shirts for a fraction of the price."