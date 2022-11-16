Sweet Treat: Fig & Almond Tart

Here is what you need to make a Fig and Almond Tart.
INGREDIENTS:
- Butter, (melted but not hot) 4 tbsp.
- Raw natural (skin on) almonds 1 cup
- Sugar ¼ cup
- All-purpose flour ¼ cup
- Baking powder ½ tsp
- Cinnamon ¼ tsp
- Salt ¼ tsp
- Eggs (beaten) 3 each
- Honey 2 tbsp
- Almond extract 1 tsp
- Fresh ripe figs 15 (plus or minus depending on size)
- Sugar 2 tbsp
BAKING INSTRUCTIONS:
• preheat oven to 325*
• Butter and flour a 9” tart pan with removable bottom.
• Grind almonds and ¼ cup sugar in food processor until coarse powder consistency.
• Add dry ingredients and pulse until combined.
• Whisk together eggs, honey and almond extract in a bowl, then beat in dry mixture.
• Pour into prepared tart pan.
• Remove stems from figs and cut in half. Arrange cut side up close together in concentric circles over the batter.
Sprinkle with 2 tbls sugar.
• Bake 30-35 mins or until toothpick in center comes out clean.
• Cool and carefully remove from pan.