Arizona Midday

Sweet Treat: Fig & Almond Tart

Peggy McNerney - a pastry chef with Talking Stick Resort shares her recipe for Fig & Almond Tart.

Here is what you need to make a Fig and Almond Tart.

INGREDIENTS:

  • Butter, (melted but not hot) 4 tbsp.
  • Raw natural (skin on) almonds 1 cup
  • Sugar ¼ cup
  • All-purpose flour ¼ cup
  • Baking powder ½ tsp
  • Cinnamon ¼ tsp
  • Salt ¼ tsp
  • Eggs (beaten) 3 each
  • Honey 2 tbsp
  • Almond extract 1 tsp
  • Fresh ripe figs 15 (plus or minus depending on size)
  • Sugar 2 tbsp

BAKING INSTRUCTIONS:

• preheat oven to 325*

• Butter and flour a 9” tart pan with removable bottom.

• Grind almonds and ¼ cup sugar in food processor until coarse powder consistency.

• Add dry ingredients and pulse until combined.

• Whisk together eggs, honey and almond extract in a bowl, then beat in dry mixture.

• Pour into prepared tart pan.

• Remove stems from figs and cut in half. Arrange cut side up close together in concentric circles over the batter.

Sprinkle with 2 tbls sugar.

• Bake 30-35 mins or until toothpick in center comes out clean.

• Cool and carefully remove from pan.

 

