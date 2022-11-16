Sweet Treat: Fig & Almond Tart

Peggy McNerney - a pastry chef with Talking Stick Resort shares her recipe for Fig & Almond Tart.

Here is what you need to make a Fig and Almond Tart.

INGREDIENTS:

Butter, (melted but not hot) 4 tbsp.

Raw natural (skin on) almonds 1 cup

Sugar ¼ cup

All-purpose flour ¼ cup

Baking powder ½ tsp

Cinnamon ¼ tsp

Salt ¼ tsp

Eggs (beaten) 3 each

Honey 2 tbsp

Almond extract 1 tsp

Fresh ripe figs 15 (plus or minus depending on size)

Sugar 2 tbsp

BAKING INSTRUCTIONS:

• preheat oven to 325*

• Butter and flour a 9” tart pan with removable bottom.

• Grind almonds and ¼ cup sugar in food processor until coarse powder consistency.

• Add dry ingredients and pulse until combined.

• Whisk together eggs, honey and almond extract in a bowl, then beat in dry mixture.

• Pour into prepared tart pan.

• Remove stems from figs and cut in half. Arrange cut side up close together in concentric circles over the batter.

Sprinkle with 2 tbls sugar.

• Bake 30-35 mins or until toothpick in center comes out clean.