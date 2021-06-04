Sweet Treat: Chewy Peanut Brittle

PHOENIX — Softer Peanut Brittle
Ingredients
2 cups creamy peanut butter
1-1/2 cups granulated sugar
1-1/2 cups light corn syrup
¼ cup water plus 2 teaspoons, divided
2 tablespoons butter
2 cups peanuts or mixed nuts
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions:
Grease a large baking sheet with butter. Set aside.
In a double boiler over hot water heat peanut butter until melted and smooth.
In another large saucepan, combine sugar, corn syrup and ¼ cup water. Cook over high heat to 275 degrees on a candy thermometer. (Soft Crack stage.)
Lower heat to medium, add butter and stir until melted. Add peanuts, cook, stirring for about 5 minutes until candy starts to turn brown and reaches 300 degrees.
Remove from heat. Stir in baking soda that has been dissolved in remaining 2 teaspoons water. Add vanilla. Working quickly, fold in warm peanut butter, stirring gently. Pour candy mixture onto prepared cookie sheet and spread as thin as possible.
When candy has set up, break into pieces and enjoy!