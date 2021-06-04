Sweet Treat: Chewy Peanut Brittle

Jan shows us how to create chewy peanut brittle

PHOENIX — Softer Peanut Brittle

Ingredients

2 cups creamy peanut butter

1-1/2 cups granulated sugar

1-1/2 cups light corn syrup

¼ cup water plus 2 teaspoons, divided

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups peanuts or mixed nuts

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

Grease a large baking sheet with butter. Set aside.

In a double boiler over hot water heat peanut butter until melted and smooth.

In another large saucepan, combine sugar, corn syrup and ¼ cup water. Cook over high heat to 275 degrees on a candy thermometer. (Soft Crack stage.)

Lower heat to medium, add butter and stir until melted. Add peanuts, cook, stirring for about 5 minutes until candy starts to turn brown and reaches 300 degrees.

Remove from heat. Stir in baking soda that has been dissolved in remaining 2 teaspoons water. Add vanilla. Working quickly, fold in warm peanut butter, stirring gently. Pour candy mixture onto prepared cookie sheet and spread as thin as possible.