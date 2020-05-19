Jan shows us how to make simple sheet pan fajitas

Sheet Pan Fajitas!

Ingredients

1 pound chicken breasts - sliced thinly

1 red pepper - sliced

1 green pepper - sliced

1 yellow pepper - sliced

1 onion - halved and cut slices

1/4 cup olive oil

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Pinch of chili flakes

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400

In small bowl combine oil, chili powder, cumin, chili flakes, garlic, salt and pepper.

Toss chicken, veggies and oil mixture together on a large sheet pan with one inch edge.

Spread out evenly.

Bake for 25-30 minutes until chicken is cooked and the veggies are soft with a crispy edge.