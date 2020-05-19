Sheet Pan Fajitas!
Ingredients
1 pound chicken breasts - sliced thinly
1 red pepper - sliced
1 green pepper - sliced
1 yellow pepper - sliced
1 onion - halved and cut slices
1/4 cup olive oil
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Pinch of chili flakes
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground pepper
Instructions
Preheat oven to 400
In small bowl combine oil, chili powder, cumin, chili flakes, garlic, salt and pepper.
Toss chicken, veggies and oil mixture together on a large sheet pan with one inch edge.
Spread out evenly.
Bake for 25-30 minutes until chicken is cooked and the veggies are soft with a crispy edge.
Serve with tortillas, sour cream, avocado and all your favorite fajita fixins!