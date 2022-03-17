x
Arizona Midday

Sexual Health & Healing Program through Dignity Health

Dr. George Kallingal, & Dr. Nicole Afuape, with Dignity Health, share how the Cancer Center is working to help cancer patients struggling with intimacy

PHOENIX — Dignity Health - Cancer Institute at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center

Sexual Health and Healing Program

We know our patients desire compassionate, personalized attention when it comes to discussing sexual dysfunction and distress before, during and after cancer treatment, which is why we built our sexual health and healing program around your needs. We stand firm in our dedication to offering you exceptional care that is collaborative, research-driven, innovative, and patient-focused - all in one place. Ready to take the next step? We're here to help. For more information, visit dignityhealth.org/CancerInstituteAZ or call 602.406.8222.

