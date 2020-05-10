Sesame Street Helping Families & Communities

PHOENIX — Sesame Workshop is expanding its Sesame Street in Communities initiative to Maricopa County to help local families with young children build coping skills—the initiative will kick off with a video special, “Little Children, Big Challenges,” featuring the Sesame Street Muppets on Facebook on Tuesday, October 6 at 11 a.m. MST. Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/SesameStreetInCommunities/videos/413913142928106