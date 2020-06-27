Jan's Samoa Dessert Lasagna

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine crushed Nillas, coconut, and melted butter. Press into the bottom of a 9”-x-13” baking dish and bake until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool. 1 2 Pour caramel over cooled crust and spread into an even layer. In another medium bowl, combine pudding mix and milk; whisk until thickened. Pour over caramel and smooth into an even layer. 3 In a large bowl, beat heavy cream into stiff peaks. In a medium bowl, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until no lumps remain, then fold in whipped cream. Spoon mixture over pudding and smooth into an even layer. Refrigerate until well chilled, at least 2 hours. 4 When ready to serve, top with toasted coconut and drizzle with melted chocolate and caramel.